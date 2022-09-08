Utah leaders mourn death of Queen Elizabeth II

SALT LAKE CITY — Following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch Thursday, Utah leaders offered their condolences to the royal family and people of Britain.

Queen Elizabeth II passed away "peacefully" in her Scottish home, an announcement read. She was 96.

Utah Governor Spencer Cox offered prayers to the family and expressed that Queen Elizabeth II will be missed.

"For more than 70 years, Queen Elizabeth II served her people with strength, grace, and unwavering dedication," a statement from Cox reads in part. "She will be missed."

Utah Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney both offered their condolences to the royal family, saying she leaves behind an exemplary legacy.

"Sharon and I extend our deepest condolences to the royal family and the British people upon the passing of Her Majesty the Queen," a statement from Sen. Lee said reads in part. "She was a shining example of steady leadership and impressed a sense of duty and determinism upon not only the people of the United Kingdom but of the world. May her Majesty rest in peace."

"She leaves an exemplary legacy of devotion to her citizens, commitment to duty, and stability in times of turbulence," Sen. Romney said in a statement in part. "America will miss our good friend."

Utah Representative Chris Stewart reflected that the death of the Queen is a "watershed moment" for the entire world.

"The passing of Queen Elizabeth II is not just a watershed moment for Britain, but one for the entire world," a statement from Stewart reads. "She served as a beacon of hope and stability throughout her 70-year reign, and her legacy will never be forgotten."

Representative Burgess Owens said he is "deeply saddened" by the Queen's death.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth II, a steadfast public servant and friend of the United States," Owens said. "God bless her loved ones and our allies in the United Kingdom and across the Commonwealth."