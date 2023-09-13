Utah leaders travel to Atlanta to explore MLB possibilities

SALT LAKE CITY — As a group of Utah leaders push for a major league baseball team in the Beehive State, they took a trip to Atlanta, Georgia, to learn how to support a team and the community.

Local politicians, business and community leaders made the trip in late August to tour "The Battery."

On the travel list were executives from the Larry H. Miller Company, Utah State Senate President J. Stuart Adams, Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson, Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and other Utah leaders.

In total, 26 guests from Utah went on the trip.

The space the tour focused on is a mixed-use development in Cobb County, located just outside of Atlanta.

It opened in 2017 and is anchored by Truist Park, home to the Atlanta Braves. Shops, restaurants and entertainment venues keep the area active, even when a game isn't happening.

The Governor's Office of Economic Opportunity confirmed to FOX 13 News that the trip happened, saying in a statement that the venture was "exploratory."

"The Governor’s Office of Economic Opportunity (GOEO) is committed to fulfilling its mission of being 'stewards of the world’s best economy and quality of life' and 'cultivating economic prosperity.' GOEO supports the advancement of professional sports in Utah as an economic driver. Major League Baseball is America’s national pastime, and a possible MLB expansion in Utah would build communities, strengthen Utah’s cultural connections, and provide significant economic benefits. Our team recently joined other community leaders on an exploratory business trip to Georgia to learn best practices from public and private leaders involved in the Atlanta Braves’ baseball stadium and the surrounding Battery district. We learned many important lessons on how Utah might support an MLB team while incorporating smart development practices that optimize economic growth."

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall also confirmed her attendance on the trip, calling it an "educational" experience.