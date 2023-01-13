Utah legislative leaders promise tax cuts, housing help in upcoming session

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah legislative leaders are planning to push a number of big issues in the upcoming session, including enacting tax cuts and programs to make housing more affordable.

Appearing at the Salt Lake Chamber's Economic Outlook and Public Policy Summit on Thursday, they detailed some of their top priorities. The Chamber, Utah's largest business organization, also unveiled its legislative priorities list.

"These are the things that people are talking about at work, but they’re also talking about at home," said Derek Miller, the CEO of the Chamber. "Housing affordability is a big issue, workforce development."

An economic report prepared for Governor Spencer Cox did warn of potential economic troubles in the new year. It outlined three possible scenarios for Utah:



Continuing growth, where inflation recedes, interest hikes and supply chain issues stabilize and employers do more to retain employees in light of hiring challenges.

A "shallow recession" where high inflation comes down slowly, rapid interest rate hikes drive down consumer and firm demand for large capital purchases, construction slows down and layoffs increase.

Decelerating growth, where inflation moderates, interest rate hikes continue but slow down, household financial buffers can only partly offset economic challenges including layoffs.

Speaking to the crowd, Gov. Cox said Utah was prepared with rainy day funds.

"We try to be incredibly fiscally responsible when we're allocating the precious resources, the sacred resources the taxpayers of Utah have given us to distribute," he said.

The governor and legislative leaders did particularly focus on the unaffordable housing problem in Utah. Gov. Cox said there was a housing supply problem and he suggested cutting through government red tape and calling on communities to get rid of the "NIMBY-ism" surrounding housing.

"I'm afraid we might be losing our middle class," said Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton. "And I worry they get to be my age and they might not have equity in a home and they don’t have any stability."

House Minority Leader Angela Romero, D-Salt Lake City, said the state needs to work with cities to keep people in their homes "so they don’t experience homelessness, so they’re not charged fees and pushed out of their homes."

House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, said some cities "still want to give other places the responsibility to solve the affordable housing problem." He suggested laws might be altered to force changes.

Republican and Democratic legislative leaders found themselves in agreement on a lot of issues, like giving teachers a salary increase. The House Speaker and Senate President backed tax cuts, but did not say where those cuts would be.

"That gives me hope, people!" quipped Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, who pushed eliminating the state portion of the sales tax on food.

Disagreement was evident when it came to the topic of school vouchers. The controversial legislation will be back in the 2023 legislative session. Gov. Cox told FOX 13 News in an interview on Wednesday he would support the bill if public education received increased funding.

"We feel strongly our public education system needs to be solid, strong," Sen. Escamilla said.

Sen. Adams suggested public support was increasing for "school choice."

"One size doesn’t fit all and the teacher can’t be everything to every child and parents want choice," he said. "If we can fund teachers we can give choice to parents and come up with innovative ways for people to be teachers, I think that’s a win for everyone."

His remarks got some applause from people in the room.

Rep. Romero signaled there would be resistance.

"I'm very cautious when we talk about vouchers because are we really going to help the people we say we’re going to help? Or will they be left behind?" she said, getting applause from others in the room.