Utah legislature takes steps to host a future Olympics

Posted at 3:18 PM, Feb 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-10 17:18:59-05

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah State Legislature is being asked to advance a bill and a resolution that lay the groundwork for a future Olympics.

Rep. Jon Hawkins, R-Provo, has introduced House Bill 430 and House Concurrent Resolution 8. The companion bills declare that Utah is supportive of another Winter Olympics either in 2030 or 2034. It also authorizes the governor and legislature to start entering into agreements for venues and infrastructure to support another games.

"I think the chances are really good. All indications are positive," Rep. Hawkins said Friday.

He added that polls show an overwhelming number of Utahns support hosting another Olympics.

"There’s a lot of really good momentum we have," he said.

