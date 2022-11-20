Utah LGBTQ+ advocates, elected leaders respond to mass shooting at Colorado nightclub

SALT LAKE CITY — Five people were killed and 25 others were injured in a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs late Saturday night.

Equality Utah gave the following statement in response to the tragic incident:

"We are watching the news unfold from Colorado with horror and anger. Our hearts are breaking, once again, as our community is being targeted by a senseless act of hate and violence. We send our love to the victims and their families.

"This tragedy has unfolded on the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, when we honor those who have died by violence around the world.

"Violence of this magnitude does not arise in a vacuum. For the past two years, we have watched our community face a new wave of anti-LGBTQ rhetoric and legislation designed to generate moral panic. Politicians have given an audience to these fearmongers, and have stoked hysteria throughout the country, falsely asserting that transgender children would “destroy” women’s sports, and that drag queens are “grooming” children.

"This dangerous rhetoric is alive here in Utah as well, and it needs to stop now. To the good people of Utah, we implore you to recognize that LGBTQ are your family members, your neighbors and your co-workers. When extremists ratchet up hysteria, they are endangering the people you love.

"We call on Governor Cox, President Adams, and Speaker Wilson to use their power and influence to tap down the hysteria in Utah. Do not give an audience to those who lie and distort LGBTQ lives.

"To LGBTQ Utahns, you have so much beauty to contribute to the world. We will not allow another act of violence to make us cower and hide. We will take our anger and focus it into strength. We will work tirelessly to ensure that the next generation of queer children can live a life free of fear and shame. They will rise triumphant to share their gifts with the world."

Gov. Spencer Cox wrote in a statement: "Abby and I are deeply saddened by the senseless tragedy in our neighboring Colorado. We add our prayers for those impacted and plead for kindness, love and unity with our LGBTQ community."

Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson added: "I was devastated to wake up this morning to news of the horrific mass shooting last night at Club Q in Colorado Springs. I stand as an ally and condemn all hate and violence directed toward our friends in the LGBTQ+ community. Please, please, let us all love our neighbors."

Sunday is International Transgender Day of Remembrance, and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall addressed the shooting in a tweet thread about the unofficial holiday.

"Devastated, just devastated to read about another horrific act of violence targeted at the LGBTQ community. Salt Lake City mourns with our friends in Colorado Springs, and stands with the LGBTQ community everyday," her tweet read.

Utahns have already organized vigils for Sunday evening.

One is scheduled for 5 p.m. at St. Mark's Cathedral in downtown Salt Lake City. It will be a prayer vigil, hosted by the Episcopal Church.

The group "Pride of Southern Utah" is also hosting a vigil at 5 p.m. at Vernon Worthen Park in St. George, and participants are asked to bring a candle.

They also issued a statement, saying:

"We, along with many of you, awoke to the horrific news out of Colorado Springs. Today, we honor Transgender Day of Remembrance and those we have lost to violence and suicide. Now, tragically, we also mourn the loss of five more precious souls.

"We echo the statement from Equality Utah and call on all our local elected representatives to put an immediate end to harmful, inflammatory rhetoric around the LGBTQ community and drag shows. The use of dehumanizing language has real life implications for vulnerable populations. The sickening violence in Colorado is direct evidence of this."

