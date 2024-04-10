Utah libraries celebrate National Library Week

KAYSVILLE, Utah — It's National Library Week, and one local librarian is sharing her love of books and this invaluable resource with FOX 13 News.

Sara Cox has been working at libraries in Davis County since she was 16 years old.

“Libraries have always been kind of a safe, comfortable space for me,” she said. “I was that shy, awkward child that wasn't super social and kind of immersed myself in books.”

As a librarian, Cox reads book reviews, does the book ordering, helps people find books and runs programming at the library. The Kaysville branch manager remembers the days when the library just had books and magazines. Now, they offer so much more, at no cost to residents.

“You can check out GoPros ,and you can check out a microphone kit, and they have a 3D printer,” she said. “We have telescopes that people can check out.”

Tuesday afternoon, the branch was busy with readers of all ages.

“I think it's really important, especially in our day, it's so digital, to have physical books for people to look at and read,” said Morgan Dennis. “I think reading’s a key skill for kids to learn and to be able to imagine things without seeing them on the screen.”

Community members like Cambria Jones are grateful to have this resource.

“Some people don't have the resources that the library offers, like the computers and schoolbooks, and just the place to be able to go and do work with no interruptions,” she said.

Despite more and more becoming digitized, Cox believes libraries will survive, so long as people keep reading.

“Libraries continually adapt, and when they continually adapt, I think they'll be here for a long time,” she said.