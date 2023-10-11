Utah Made: South Jordan family's century-old farm now a successful pumpkin patch

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Janet and Steve Mabey’s land has been farmed for over 100 years.

“I am [the] fourth generation on the farm,” Steve said. “My great-grandfather purchased the farm in 1884. At that time, almost everything was grain and sugar beets.”

In the 1970s, the Mabey family moved on to plant and sell alfalfa and sweet corn. Then in the 90s, Steve asked the family patriarch if the farm could go in a new direction — solely growing a seasonal autumn harvest.

“As a matter of fact, when I asked my dad if we could do pumpkins, he said: 'No, people grow their own pumpkins,'” Steve said. “I talked him into doing it a little bit… It just started tiny and just started to grow bigger and bigger.”

Now over 30 years later, the Mabeys’ pumpkin patch is a tradition. And with six kids and 25 grandchildren, it's all hands on deck every autumn.

Every October they open their yard to families to pick that perfect pumpkin.

“My dad wouldn't believe it, literally wouldn't believe it,” Steve said. “There's times when we will literally have up to 2,500 people here in the field.”