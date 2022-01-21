Utah man dies in fatal crash on I-15 near Beaver

BEAVER, Utah — A man from South Jordan died in a fatal car crash on Interstate 15 near Beaver Wednesday afternoon.

53-year-old Jason R. Almond was traveling northbound in a gray BMW SUV near mile marker 114.5 when he approached a semi truck with a flat tire on the side of the road.

As the BMW approached the semi, the man suddenly swerved to the left through the left lane and to the edge of the pavement, Utah Highway Patrol reports.

The driver then swerved back to the right, slid off the road and rolled into a tree in an embankment.

Almond was declared deceased at the scene and was wearing a seat-belt during the crash. Investigators are looking into alcohol impairment as a possible contributor in the accident, UHP reports.