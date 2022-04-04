Utah man dies in skiing accident at Park City Mountain Resort

PARK CITY, Utah — A 21-year-old Park City resident died from injuries sustained in a serious accident Friday at Park City Mountain Resort.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office learned from PCMR ski patrollers that the victim, whose name has not been released, was visiting the resort with his girlfriend and friend. The three had exited the King Con lift and began down the mountain. When the girlfriend and friend made it to the bottom of the run, they waited for the man to come down the mountain, but he never arrived.

The man’s girlfriend called a ski patroller for help, who then radioed for other PCMR ski patrollers to go down the same run in search of him, according to the sheriff's office.

Ski patrollers found the man at the bottom of what they believed to be a 30-foot cliff or embankment near the Temptation ski run. Ski patrollers began life-saving efforts and called for medical personnel.

The man was transported by medical helicopter to the University of Utah Hospital in Salt Lake City, according to a press release from PCMR. Medical responders continued evaluating the victim and providing emergency care, but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Read the full story at the Park Record, part of the Utah News Collaborative content-sharing partnership.