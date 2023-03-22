Watch Now
Utah man survives after being bitten by shark in Hawaii

Posted at 1:03 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22

HAWAII — A Utah man is alive after he was bitten two times by a shark in Hawaii over the weekend.

The man, who is 62-years-old, was swimming about 200 yards offshore at ʻAnaehoʻomalu Bay on Hawai‘i Island on Sunday when he felt the shark bite.

First, the shark bit the man's left hand and then, while the man was trying to fight back, it bit behind his left knee.

A nearby vessel took the man to shore, officials reported, and they were met by responders who transported him to the hospital.

Following the shark encounter, signs saying "shark sighted" were posted along the beach and the area was closed for the rest of the day.

No other sharks were spotted during a helicopter flyover on Monday and the signs were removed.

The man's condition, the extent of his injuries and his identity were not made available.

According to the incidents list, this is the second shark encounter a person has had so far in 2023. The first shark encounter was recorded in February when a Tiger Shark bit the back of a stand-up paddleboard.

