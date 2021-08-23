Utah man pours gas in basement, starts fire after his parents tell him to move out, police say

OGDEN, Utah — A 40-year-old Utah man on Saturday started a fire in his parents basement after they told him to move out, according to police.

According to court records, on August 21, police responded to the 800 block of 26th St. in Ogden on a report of a structure fire.

According to the responding officer, this was the address where approximately 40 minutes before they were on scene dealing with Juan Saucedo who was saying he was suicidal after his parents told him its time to move out of the house.

The officer said, while they were on scene the first time Juan stated that he wanted to kill himself and that he was going to pour gasoline everywhere and light the place on fire. Officers tried multiple times to get Juan to open the door so we could get him the help he needed. Juan refused to open the door and was left in the care of his brother, according to the officer's statement.

While enroute to the location the second time Weber dispatch advised that Juan was fleeing the scene in a white passenger vehicle. The officer said, as they approached 26th and Monroe Blvd they saw a white car turn north followed by another officer who said this was the suspect vehicle.

A short chase followed ending when Juan returned home and parked in the driveway behind the home. The officer said, as they approached Juan with another officer, a knife with a red handle could be seen in Juan's right hand. Juan did not yield to commands given to stop and drop the knife.

Police said, Juan was ultimately tased and placed into handcuffs.

According to court documents, an on scene investigation showed that Juan had poured gasoline in the basement and started a small fire.

Juan was transported to McKay-Dee hospital where he was cleared to be transported to The Weber County Jail.

He was charged with aggravated assault, failure to stop at the command of a law enforcement officer and failure to respond to officers signal to stop.

He was being held on a $26,980 bond.