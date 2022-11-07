Utah man raises awareness for men's health during 'Movember'

SPANISH FORK, Utah — A Utah man is making it his mission to raise awareness and funds for men's health during "Movember."

The Movember foundation uses the month of November to shine a spotlight on men’s wellness, cancer prevention and suicide prevention.

Kurt Reinhardt is just one person who's participating in the nationwide effort to shine a light on issues that aren't widely discussed.

“As men we are kind of socialized from being young children to man up, to not talk about our feelings,” Reinhardt said. “Emotions are something that aren't as manly.”

Reinhardt hopes his efforts end that stigma.

In October, he raised money by having friends and family vote on how he should dye his beard.

“This one I call, ‘dyeing to stop men dying,'” he said.

This year, his choices were a pride rainbow and a unicorn color scheme.

“Every dollar donated in the month of October is a vote for whatever colors people choose to dye my beard,” he said. “I don’t choose this.”

In the end, the rainbow was the winner.

FOX13 News caught up with Reinhardt at Studio 846 in Spanish Fork as he was getting his facial hair bleached and dyed.

He hopes the flashy colors serve as a walking billboard and open up conversations on mental health.

This effort is deeply personal.

Several years ago, Reinhardt struggled with his own physical and mental health.

“I did therapy and also what I call, ‘gym therapy,’” he said.

He is sharing his story and raising awareness with the hopes that those facing challenges and who feel alone, realize resources and help are available.

“You absolutely have to talk to somebody,” Reinhardt said. “Without communication, if you don't know if somebody is hurting, you don't know you can help them.”

The second part of Kurt’s fundraiser, 'Movemberfest' at the Ice Haus in Murray, takes place on Friday, November 11 from 6:30 p.m. until 10:30 p.m.