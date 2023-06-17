Utah man recovering after contracting flesh-eating bacteria in arm

A Utah family is dealing with a condition they never imagined: flesh-eating bacteria in their son’s arm.

“Something that we never dreamed of, and something that we had never even heard of,” said Barbara Horton. It all started when her 47-year-old son Isaac, cut himself on a piece of cardboard. He had a little swelling on his arm, but did not think anything of it.

“By the next day, his whole hand had swelled up, looked like his hand was going to break open, it was so swollen and it had these white blisters,” explained Horton. Now, Isaac’s hand and arm don’t have skin, and you can see right down to muscles and bones, because of what doctors tell them was flesh eating bacteria. He is now being treated at the University of Utah hospital, while doctors determine next steps.

Dr. Marc Robins, Senior Medical Director for Wound and Hyperbaric Services at Intermountain Health is not treating Isaac. “It’s caused typically by a streptococcal species, or strep, which one in a thousand times it will produce a certain type of toxin that breaks down cell wall and allows other organisms to take hold.” He wants people to not be alarmed by this, but prepared if you see signs of an infection to get it checked. “If you’re immune-compromised, and you have an infection, get it checked. These are typically organisms that are easily treatable with most common antibiotics, if treated early.” He does say it is not contagious and can’t spread easily.

“He’s kind of up and down, but he’s very brave,” said Horton. “He has been amazing, he’s tried to keep a smile, not too many smiles, but a good attitude.” She said she will do everything she can to help get her son back on his feet. “So we have 7 in our home, and so the thought of bringing him in with all his special needs is a little overwhelming, but we will do what we have to do.”

Wanting people to know, not to wait to get medical attention.“If they get something strange that causes a swelling or causes some blistering, something strange looking like that, to get it looked at right away, don’t wait.”

Horton said she doesn’t know how long it will take Isaac to recover and when he will be able to work again. If you want to help the family, you can do so HERE.