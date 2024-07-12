Utah man remembered for serving hundreds of veterans with honor salute

SALT LAKE CITY — The man who helped organize a final, formal farewell to hundreds of Utah military veterans, has himself passed away.

Now, those who worked with Sgt. Garry Bell want to make sure he is not forgotten for the service he provided to so many.

The Honor Salute program recognizes hospice patients who are veterans.

It’s a simple but powerful tribute to that veteran's service to our country and many times it is the last public thank you they receive.

“Garry Bell was really instrumental in starting that program and coordinating that program and they become a friend to the vet in honoring them," reflected Kimberly Dansie, who helps coordinate Honor Salute through Community Nursing Services.

Throughout his life, Bell performed over 700 Honor Salutes for veterans in their last days.

His passion shined as he was also actively involved in recruiting volunteers to help with the program.

"He will be missed and we will keep his legacy alive by keeping the program going but he was just the heart of the program for so many years," Dansie said.

Bell's service came after a legacy in the Air Force, from which he retired in 1995.

He succumbed very rapidly to an illness and died before he was able to receive his own honor salute but the community is dedicated to remembering him and his passion for veterans.

A celebration of life will honor Bell at 10:45 a.m. on Saturday at the LDS Chapel at 5555 S. 700 W. in Murray.