Utah man resigns as president of National Association of Realtors after harassment accusations

OREM, Utah — A Utah man who was the president of the National Association of Realtors has stepped down from his position after accusations of sexual harassment by staff and members.

Utah broker Kenny Parcell resigned Monday after the New York Times published an article on Saturday detailing the accusations.

Parcell released a letter Monday saying his resignation was a recognition of the need to "put the organization's needs first." He also denied the accusations, calling them false.

The Orem native has served as the president of NAR since November 2022. The NAR president-elect, Tracy Kasper, was set to take over this upcoming November. She will instead begin her term immediately.