Utah man riding lawnmower from Idaho border to Arizona border for charity

SANTAQUIN, Utah — It's a trip that is "Positively Utah". A Santaquin man is taking a super slow trip, the entire length of the state, for a good reason.

Scott Morgan is driving his lawnmower from the Idaho border to Saint George to raise money for Shriners Hospital.

His trip started Monday.

He plans to ride about 430 miles to Saint George and hopes his "Mowing for Miracles" fundraiser gathers $25,000 for Shriner's.

"We found great families along the route to help us with lodging, meals, etc. Everything you see here, the mower, the support vehicle, everything, has been donated for this good cause."

Just one day into his trip and Scott has already raised $3,500.

