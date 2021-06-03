Utah man sentenced for killing his wife aboard Alaska cruise ship

A southern Utah man convicted of killing his wife aboard a cruise ship in Alaska has been sentenced.

Court records filed in Juneau, Alaska, show that Kenneth Manzanares was sentenced to serve 30 years in a federal prison for the murder of Kristy Manzanares.

Manzanares was accused of killing Kristy aboard the "Emerald Princess" back in 2017. She had been beaten to death inside her cabin, prosecutors said, and he attempted to throw her body overboard. FBI agents wrote in affidavits that witnesses had reported seeing blood in the room and Kristy Manzanares had a severe head wound. Kenneth Manzanares reportedly said "she would not stop laughing at me," authorities alleged in court filings. Passengers aboard the ship had reported hearing the couple fighting.

Kenneth Manzanares faced federal charges because her death took place on the open sea. The Santa Clara man pleaded guilty last year to a second-degree murder charge.