Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah man skydives 60 times for 60th birthday

items.[0].videoTitle
Ken Griffiths went to great heights to celebrate his birthday this year.
Posted at 3:52 PM, May 03, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-03 17:56:46-04

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — One man went to great heights to celebrate his birthday this year.

Ken Griffiths went skydiving 60 times Sunday, jumping from a helicopter and parachuting down before loading back up over and over again at the Cedar Valley Airport in Eagle Mountain.

He did this to celebrate his 60th birthday, and he also made a fundraiser out of it. There were two extra seats per jump, so people were able to join him in one of those for a $60 donation to the Hillcrest High Alumni Association's scholarship fund.

"We have a lot of aviation activity out of this airport," Cedar Valley Airport manager Ken Price said. "This is a unique event. We're having a good time."

To see more videos of the skydiving event, visit the airport's Instagram page.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere