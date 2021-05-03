Utah man skydives 60 times for 60th birthday

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — One man went to great heights to celebrate his birthday this year.

Ken Griffiths went skydiving 60 times Sunday, jumping from a helicopter and parachuting down before loading back up over and over again at the Cedar Valley Airport in Eagle Mountain.

He did this to celebrate his 60th birthday, and he also made a fundraiser out of it. There were two extra seats per jump, so people were able to join him in one of those for a $60 donation to the Hillcrest High Alumni Association's scholarship fund.

"We have a lot of aviation activity out of this airport," Cedar Valley Airport manager Ken Price said. "This is a unique event. We're having a good time."

