Utah man argued, yelled at wife before he ran her over at Salt Lake City airport, charges say

SALT LAKE CITY — A West Jordan man has been charged with a felonies after allegedly running over and killing his wife with their family SUV at the Salt Lake City International Airport last week.

According to newly released court documents, police say Shawn Christopher Sturgeon, 38, had a blood-alcohol level three times over the legal limit and the couple had been arguing before Charlotte Sturgeon, 29, was killed.

Mr. Sturgeon was charged Wednesday with manslaughter or automobile homicide, and domestic violence in the presence of a child.

On April 4, the Sturgeons and their young child returned to Salt Lake City from vacation when, according to witnesses and airport security footage, Mr. Sturgeon was seen yelling at his wife both inside the airport and outside, according to court documents.

The argument was so loud that it caused people in the airport's parking structure to witness the moment Mrs. Sturgeon was hit by the SUV.

One witness who recorded video of the entire altercation in the parking structure, including the SUV rolling over Mrs. Sturgeon, told Mr. Sturgeon to stay where he was. Mr. Sturgeon allegedly ignored the request and fled.

Another woman told police she heard Mrs. Sturgeon being run over while "yelling and screaming." Mr. Sturgeon then got out of the SUV and asked his wife "why she just did that." He then said, “Now I have to take you to the emergency room,” and then aggressively picked her up and pushed her into the front passenger seat.

According to police, video showed that the couple's child was put into the vehicle by Mr. Sturgeon, who then got into the driver seat. Charlotte appeared to be sitting in the front passenger seat and then is seen getting out of the vehicle, walking to the rear passenger side of the vehicle, and opening the door as Mr. Sturgeon started to reverse the vehicle.

He abruptly sped up and then stopped the car. Charlotte lost her balance during while the door to the vehicle was still open. Within seconds, Mr. Sturgeon again hit the accelerator and quickly moved backward. Charlotte's legs could be seen flailing about as he continued to reverse, before being dragged and fall to the ground under the vehicle.

Shawn then put the vehicle in drive and accelerated quickly forward over Charlotte’s body with the right rear passenger tire.

Charlotte was breathing when officers, but later arrived but succumbed to her wounds at the hospital.

The arresting officer testified that Mr. Sturgeon smelled strongly of alcohol, had glassy bloodshot eyes, and his police cruiser was filled with the smell of alcohol when they were driving him to jail. The officer also testified that Sturgeon made several spontaneous remarks including," I ran my wife over," "I killed my wife," and "I accidentally ran her over."