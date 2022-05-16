Utah map shows areas most at risk for wildfire dangers

SALT LAKE CITY — Nearly 800,000 homes in Utah are at a real, though low percentage risk from wildfire. The First Street Foundation compiled a report showing most of those homes are in ten counties.

In Utah County alone, 64%, or 138,600 homes, have a .03% chance of wildfire damage or destruction this year, coming out to three in one thousand houses.

The foundation reports the ten Utah counties will see risk increase the most in the next three decades as expressed by the percentage of homes under threat.

CLICK HERE to see the Utah Department of Natural Resources wildfire risk map.

