Utah massage parlor bust exposes human trafficking in Salt Lake, Utah counties

SALT LAKE CITY — Three people were arrested Wednesday following a massage parlor bust at six different locations within Salt Lake and Utah counties.

Lianfang Feng (54), Ruixue Chen (37), and Xiuyun Huo (45) were all arrested in relation to the incident on charges of exploitation of a prostitute, aiding prostitution, money laundering, pattern of unlawful activity, and maintaining a public nuisance.

The Utah Attorney General's Office said several female victims were discovered at the six Northern Utah locations. The victims were offered assistance and were provided with shelter, medical care and other services.

“The women victims, in this case, were suffering in plain sight. They were working in servitude and trapped in a criminal enterprise that was extensive and powerful,” said Chief Leo Lucey, Chief of the Criminal Investigations Division at the Utah Attorney General’s Office in a press release. “We are pleased that we are able to work with our law enforcement partners and the Asian Association of Utah as these women recover from the trauma they have endured.”

The bust was the result of a five-month long investigation into massage parlors that were fronts for other crimes.

"Information was obtained that female workers were brought to Utah to work legitimate jobs but were then forced into sex work," officials said in a press release.

Along with the arrests, more than $100,000 was seized, most of which was in cash. All bank accounts and assets for the suspects have been frozen.

Multiple community partners worked with the Attorney General's office on this case including: Taylorsville PD, West Valley City PD, American Fork PD, Lindon PD, UPD, Davis County Metro, Park City PD, West Jordan PD, DPS, and other federal partners.

The locations of the massage parlors involved in the bust were not made immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing. Watch FOX 13 and follow fox13now.com for updates.