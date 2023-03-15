Utah math teachers surprised with pie on 'Pi Day' for classroom contributions

SALT LAKE CITY — Women still trail behind men when it comes to holding jobs in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

According to the American Association of University Women (AAUW), women comprise only 28 percent of that workforce.

Melissa Gardner, Tiffany Reid, and Whitney Afoa, math teachers at Bennion Junior High in Salt Lake City, are part of that statistic.

To recognize their classroom contributions, Kneaders Bakery & Café surprised the women with pies on "Pi Day," which is March 14.

“I feel honored. It makes what I do every day worth it,” says Reid.

The family-owned business called on the community to nominate teachers for their classroom contributions. Seven teachers were selected in Utah and three in Arizona.

“We received an outpouring of applications,” says Amy Peterson. “So hard to choose because we want to celebrate every teacher that’s committing their life to making our children better.”

Altogether, Gardner, Reid, and Afoa have been making children better for 53 years.

“It has been a really wild ride,” explains Gardner as she laughs.

Gardner has been teaching math for almost two years. Admittedly, she didn’t actually like the subject when she was in school.

“I was not one of those good math students when I was a student, and I struggled. That’s another reason why I think I’m passionate about it, because I want to help,” Gardner says.

That’s the common denominator among all of the teachers - they’re passionate about educating our youth.

Also, they take pride in knowing they have the ability to inspire others, especially young women, to pursue careers in STEM.

“Don’t let being a female stop you from your dreams and what you can accomplish,” advises Reid.

According to Afoa, “They can do it. They’re just as smart as the men.”