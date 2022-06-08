ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The Naval Academy on Tuesday announced the death of a midshipman.

Taylor Connors, a 24-year-old senior from Pleasant View, Utah died while on leave in Philadelphia.

Although circumstances surrounding his death are currently under investigation, foul play is not suspected.

Family was reportedly at Connors' bedside at the time of his death.

“Taylor Connors was the best of us. He was a true mentor and leader among his peers but I know he saw himself as a Marine infantryman first and foremost,” said Marine Corps Maj. David R. Emison II, the Naval Academy’s training officer and a mentor to Connors. “There is something to be said about an ethos like the one he exemplified. Taylor was intensely bright, thoughtful, and a man of faith.”

Funeral arrangements will be provided as it becomes available.

“Our Naval Academy community is mourning a tragic loss this week of a life taken far too soon – Midshipman Taylor Connors honorably served his nation as a Marine and as a midshipman,” said Vice Adm. Sean Buck, 63rd Superintendent, U.S. Naval Academy. “Through the grieving process, I encourage members of the Brigade, faculty, and staff to reach out and offer support to one another from near and far this summer.

