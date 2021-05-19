Utah missionary, another from Colorado killed in Texas crash

DALLAS-FORT WORTH, Texas — A Springville man serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Texas died Tuesday in an automobile crash.

According to the Church of Jesus Christ, 18-year-old Luke Masakazu Carter, of Springville, Utah and 20-year-old Eli Jon Fowler, of Pueblo West, Colorado died in a two-car crash north of Dallas-Fort Worth.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation, but the church noted the crash occurred during a heavy rainstorm. Carter and Fowler were both wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash, a news release from the church says.

The driver of the other vehicle was hospitalized.

Carter began his mission in November 2020 and Fowler began his mission in January 2020.