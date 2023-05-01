Utah mom of 5 competing to be featured on cover of fitness magazine

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah — A single mom of five from Saratoga Springs is sharing her fitness and family life with the country in hopes of becoming the next “Ms Health and Fitness”.

The annual contest awards one inspiring female athlete the chance to be featured on the cover of Muscle and Fitness HERS and take home $20,000 cash.

FOX 13 News got the chance to chat with DD Palacios, 39, as she trained in her garage which has been converted into a private boxing gym.

DD began boxing when she was 18.

Starting out, she did it just for fun but she ultimately decided to bring her skills into the boxing ring after she had her first set of twins. By the way, she has two sets of twins in total.

“There was something that made me feel like I want to challenge myself…and get myself in there and compete,” she explained.

When she’s not boxing and taking care of her kids, DD works as a full-time broker.

“It’s busy. Every day,” she laughed. “I look up to women and mothers who make it happen every day. It’s inspiring.”

She, too, wants to be an inspiration to other women through her story, and that’s a big reason why she entered the contest.

“I’ve never done a Ms Health and Fitness competition…just putting myself out there is not really my thing.”

She believes it’s important to face your fears and go for it. DD is now able to pass down those lessons to her little ones, and she does that by teaching them boxing basics.

Voting starts May 1st at 11 a.m. MT. Click here to show your support for DD.