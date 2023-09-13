Utah mom shares message to drivers after 13-year-old son was hit on bike

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah — A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was hit by a driver while riding his bike home from school in Sunset.

Dash camera footage from a witness sent to FOX 13 News from Sunset Police shows the driver sending Matthew Facer flying off his bike Tuesday in the area of 1800 North 300 West.

“She came out of nowhere,” explained Facer.

His mother Heather Mikesell said the driver fled the scene.

“As soon as the eyewitness said, ‘Hey, you guys all need to stay. I’m on the phone with the cops; the cops are coming,’ she got back into her car and left," Mikesell said.

According to arrest report, the driver was 25-year-old Alexandrya Tama'a Lisala.

Officers said they arrested her for failing to remain at the scene of the accident, not having a valid driver’s license and no proof of insurance.

Facer was transported to McKay-Dee Hospital and is doing OK, with some bad bruising on his knee.

Mikesell is grateful he is OK, but she has a message for drivers.

“Please, please watch out for kids,” she said. “You can replace material objects; you cannot replace a life.”