Utah mom works with lawmakers on 'Om's Law', after son was killed by father in murder-suicide

SALT LAKE CITY — It has been nearly nine months since a Utah teen was killed by his father in a murder-suicide in Salt Lake City.

On May 13, 2023, a community member alerted authorities after they found a body inside an office complex located at 2936 South Highland Drive.

Salt Lake City police officers responded and discovered 16-year-old Om Gandhi and his father, 49-year-old Parth Gandhi dead inside the building.

"There's not one day that goes by that I don't think about Om, how loving he was," said Leah Moses, Om's mother.

Moses says her son, who would have been a high school senior this year, was a wonderful kid with so many abilities.

"He was incredibly kind," said Moses.

Court records that date back about 15 years show a lengthy custody battle between Moses and Gandhi, beginning in 2009 when she filed for divorce. The divorce would be finalized in 2014, but the fight for custody would continue for years.

"We were so close, you know, we had a custody evaluation that had just come out that the kids were going to be able to be with me full time and then he was gone," said Moses.

Moses told FOX 13 News on Thursday that it was just a few weeks after that custody evaluation that her son was killed by his father, who was a local neuropsychologist.

"I really believe that if the statues were stronger and if they were followed the way that they should be followed, that Om would be standing here with me right now," said Moses.

Now, Moses is working with lawmakers on House Bill 272, known as Om's Law.

"He was really young, about five years old was the first time he asked me, when do the kids get a chance to talk? And I feel like now this bill in some ways is a way that he can actually speak out," said Moses.

Moses says there are four parts to this legislation. That includes limiting expert testimony in family court to qualified and credentialed professionals and implementing guidance and limits on family courts use of reunification treatment.

"I think the most important part is the increased training for judicial personnel so that people who are involved in the court system, the decision makers have a better understanding of what domestic violence is and what coercive control is, how to really identify safe parents," said Moses.

Representative Paul Cutler, R-Centerville, is the bill sponsor.

"The bill gives some additional directions to the court that they shall consider, they must consider the child's safety before trying to resolve other problems and they should consider physical abuse, domestic violence, child abuse," said Rep. Cutler.

He says they used The Keeping Children Safe from Family Violence Act, or Kayden's Law, as a reference point for this bill.

"We started there, but what we've done is focus on Utah and how we adapt best practices from other parts of the country to make our Utah courts better and provide improved safety for our kids," said Rep. Cutler.

While there is still plenty of pain for Moses after her son was killed, she says she is grateful for the support she has received in trying to make this legislation happen.

"I can't think of anything actually more that could honor Om more than to have his name on something that would help protect children," said Moses.

HB 272 was originally set to be heard in the House Judiciary Committee on Friday, but the hearing was postponed.

Rep. Cutler told FOX 13 News on Thursday the chair of the committee wanted a little bit more time for committee members to review the bill.

He anticipates the bill will now be heard next Thursday, February 8.

For more information on HB 272, you can visit here.