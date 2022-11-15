Utah mother, son plead guilty to unlawfully entering Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A court filing is revealing new information about a mother and son from Utah who have pleaded guilty to crimes related to the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol.

Landon Manwaring, a Vernal resident, is to be sentenced next week. He and his mother, Susan Manwaring, have both pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of unlawful parading, demonstrating or picketing in the Capitol.

Court papers say the mother and son traveled to Washington, D.C. in time for then-President Donald Trump’s "Stop the Steal" rally.

Then they followed the crowd into the Capitol, even though they could see others battling police and hear alarms blaring.

Both Manwarings admit to spending about 30 minutes in the Capitol and posing for pictures. At one point, they were outside Nancy Pelosi's office. They are not accused of violence or destruction.

Today, Landon Manwaring's attorney filed a memo asking the judge to sentence him to probation but no jail.

This past summer, he also pleaded guilty in Utah state court to a felony count of dealing in harmful materials to a minor. He is to serve a 30-day jail sentence in that case.

Federal prosecutors have not yet filed their own sentencing memo.

Susan Manwaring's sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 19.