Utah motorcyclists urge drivers to 'look twice' as weather warms up

SALT LAKE CITY — As more people hit the road for spring and summer road trips, Utah motorcyclists are warning everybody on the road to be more aware.

According to stats from the Utah Department of Public Safety, motorcycles were involved in 1,092 crashes in 2020. From those accidents, 1,022 people suffered injuries and 45 people died.

“Most of the accidents that kill us are in fact cars not seeing us,” said Terry Marasco, a member of the Riderz Foundation.

The Riderz Foundation was created by a Utah woman who survived a serious motorcycle accident caused by a distracted driver. The foundation’s main mission is to raise awareness.

“There is a phrase we use, look twice, save a life,” Marasco said. “People have to look around all the time and if they see a motorcycle, they should become more aware, right away.”

But safety on the road is a two-way street. Marasco, who teaches motorcycle safety courses, believes safety is the responsibility of those driving vehicles and those on motorcycles.

“Motorcyclists have to understand the 360 concept,” he said. “Everything around you is important. Mirrors, et cetera, you have to understand 360 degrees.”

Marasco advises all to watch their speed and wear helmets while riding motorcycles.

According to statistics provided by D.P.S., those who do not wear protective headgear are more likely to die in a crash compared to those who do.