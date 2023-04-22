Utah Muslim community celebrates Eid — end of Ramadan

SALT LAKE CITY — Muslims across the world are celebrating the holy festival called Eid, and that includes the community here in Utah as well.

“Eid is the day of celebration,” explained Imam Shuaib Din with the Utah Islamic Center. “There’s a natural sense of happiness, accomplishment, joy that comes with that accomplishment.”

Eid marks the end of Ramadan — a month of fasting.

Ramadan is one of the pillars of Islam where people fast without food and water from sunrise to sunset, and they try to improve themselves spiritually as well.

“It’s like recharging our batteries,” said Din. “Then we’re supposed to carry that over for the next 11 months.”

Din says this is an opportunity for the community to come together and celebrate each other’s company.

“Ramadan seems to be the time when we have so much going on, so people are really looking forward to it,” he said. “People really get together because over 100 people used to break their fasts and have dinner here on a daily basis.”

To celebrate Eid, Din said hundreds gathered at a prayer meet Friday morning. He is glad to see more acceptance from the larger community.

“It’s great," he said. "It’s very uplifting — you feel: 'OK, finally we made it.'”

Ramadan is a challenging time, so getting support from employers helps.

“You know, year by year, it’s getting better and better, and more and more, employers know about Ramadan, and know that this is a month of fasting. They know the basics,” explained Din. “They know that Friday is our holy day and Muslim employees would like to observe the Friday prayers during their work hours.”

He hopes to see this continue.

“I think we’d like to see a lot more interaction with our neighbors coming together — not just within our community members, but outside of our community and enjoying good times and good moments together.”

If you would like to get involved or learn more about the Islamic center, you can find details at their website, utislamiccenter.org.

To those celebrating, Eid Mubarak.