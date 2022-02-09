Utah National Guard headquarters evacuated after concerns of potential explosive device

DRAPER, Utah — The Utah National Guard headquarters was evacuated Tuesday evening after concerns about a potential explosive device on the grounds, according to a report.

A service member voiced concerns to a security guard at the Utah National Guard headquarters in Draper about 5:45 p.m. about an obsolete military munitions he had received earlier that day, according to a statement sent to FOX 13 News.

Personnel were promptly evacuated from the headquarters building by security guards, who then alerted the Draper Fire Department. The munition's outdoor storage facility and the surrounding area were then secured and sealed off.

Civilian EOD identified the round to be a WWI-era 75 mm munition, but after their investigation was inconclusive, they asked military EOD assistance.

The site will remain secure and guarded until military EOD can undertake an analysis and determine the best course of action for the munition Wednesday morning. A mass notification system was used to notify all Guard and civilian employees at Draper to stay clear of the restricted area until it was declared safe.

"Our main focus is the safety and well-being of our service members and the people in our community," said Jaime R. Thomas, public affairs officer. "The facts and circumstances surrounding how the munition was acquired are currently under investigation."