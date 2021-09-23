Utah National Guard to require COVID-19 vaccination for members

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah National Guard announced Wednesday that members will be required to receive a COVID-19 vaccination and submit their vaccine card to officials.

"The Utah National Guard has made COVID-19 vaccines part of our normal medical readiness requirements," said officials in a Facebook post. "[They] have begun mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations of servicemembers."

Units will be scheduled to receive the vaccine at upcoming drills. Medical Command will also be holding weekly vaccine clinics every Wednesday from 8-11 a.m. at Camp Williams Readiness Center.

There will also be a vaccine clinic in Draper on or near the Sports Court two Wednesdays each month from 1-3 pm September 15 and 29, October 13 and 27, November 3 and 17.

Pfizer and Moderna vaccines will be available at both vaccine clinic locations.

After receiving a vaccine, members will be required to submit a copy of their vaccine card to the Utah National Guard Medical Detachment for documentation.