Utah native chosen for Weber School District's first woman superintendent

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — The Weber School District Board of Education named a new superintendent and she'll be the first woman to ever serve in that role within the district.

Gina D. Butters will replace Dr. Jeff Stephens, who has served for 11 years as superintendent and is retiring at the end of the school year. Butters will be the 15 superintendent of the district.

Butters graduated from Bonneville High School and earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Exercise and Sports Science with a minor in psychology, and Master of Education degree in Educational Studies from the University of Utah.

She started teaching and coached basketball in the Weber School District. Butters also worked as assistant principal at Roy High and Bonneville High, principal at North Ogden Jr. High School, later becoming the principal at Roy High.

Butters has also served on a variety of community-oriented task forces and has won multiple awards, including the Huntsman Excellence in Education Award.

"Gina is a focused, optimistic leader centered in the whole-child approach to education. She is a strong communicator, experienced educator, and passionate advocate for all children," a press release from the Weber School District said. "Her student-first philosophy truly inspires confidence and trust, and Weber School District will be in wonderful hands moving forward."

Butters was chosen after an extensive, months long search for a new superintendent. A committee of 24 people evaluated ten applications of candidates from around the country and presented their pick to the board. The board then conducted intense interviews with four of the candidates before they named Gina Butters as their top candidate.

Weber School District comprises 45 schools which serve over 33,000 students throughout Weber County. It is the 8th largest school district in the state of Utah.