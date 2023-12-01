Utah Navajo Health System looks to bring 'winter blessings' to community

SALT LAKE CITY — When emergency strikes, people look for something reliable. That is the goal of the Utah Navajo Health System, a nonprofit organization that provides health care services for many underserved Native populations throughout the Utah Navajo region and surrounding areas .

To raise awareness about their services and the new Northern Tree House Shelter in Shiprock, New Mexico, the group held a fundraising event at the University of Utah’s Natural History Museum called Winter Blessings.

“It’s important to have women’s shelters that are located within our community or close to so we are keeping our families safe and within our homelands instead of going hours to the next town," said Sahar Khadjenoury, fundraising coordinator for Utah Navajo Health System (UNHS).

UNHS acquired Northern Tree from the Navajo Nation and is now taking over its operations. Khadjenoury says the funds raised from the event and future fundraiser will go towards operational costs such as building updates, staffing and security systems.

Both of the group's shelters offer healthcare, behavioral health services, counseling and traditional Navajo medicine.

At the event Wednesday, a silent auction offered several native crafts and artwork, along with performances by White Mountain Apache and Navajo artist Joe Tohonnie Jr. and White Mountain Apache Crown Dancers.

Khadjenoury added that the UNHS shelter in Blanding is often full, which she says paints a picture for the necessity of these kinds of facilities.

“There should be more, said Gneiss Capitan, Miss Utah Navajo. “We always have someone in our family or a friend that is in need of a safe place.”

According to Khadjenoury, the women’s shelters are open to all who are need, regardless of their ability to pay.

“We wanted to create something that was local, easy to access for the community, to protect our women and children," said Khadjenoury.