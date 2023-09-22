Utah nearly drought free across entire state

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — After a historic winter, nearly 80 percent of Utah is now completely out of drought conditions, a remarkable comeback from where the state was just two years ago.

On Friday, FOX 13 News was at the Jordanelle Reservoir in Wasatch County, which at this time last year was at about 66 percent capacity; one year later that number has jumped to a nearly full 85 percent.

Utah's Division of Water Resources says this past winter's snowpack paved the way for major improvement when it comes to water capacity in every reservoir across the state.

As of Thursday, 77 percent of Utah drought free, with only a small portion of the state along the eastern border currently experiencing moderate drought conditions.

"The new water year starts on October 1, so we're in a great position," said Laura Haskell, DWR's drought coordinator. "Now, for next year, we have a chance to stop to take a break."

Haskell says during the recent drought, many water companies relied on pumping water and really ran their purification systems a lot of the time, so with improved conditions it gives those companies a chance to also ease back and maintain their systems.