Utah nonprofit collects used medical equipment for Navajo Nation

SALT LAKE CITY — A local nonprofit needs help as they try to round up gently-used medical equipment and deliver it to communities in need.

Those with Project Embrace were on FOX 13 News Sunday and spoke about their recent medical campaign to the Navajo Reservation and many rural communities in the Mountain West region. They said they were able to deliver more than 200 pieces of equipment, but they realized the need is still there.

"The need is incredible," said Mohan Sudabattula, the founder and CEO of Project Embrace. "We need to be back out there more, and really what's holding us back is not necessarily a lack of medical equipment... We're always happy to take donations, but it really is budgetary constraints."

The nonprofit accepts donations of used crutches, wheelchairs, walkers and medical boots.

"Each one of these devices to that patient is truly life-changing," said Sam Philips, the COO.

In addition to donations, the organizers say they could also use volunteers and financial contributions to fund the travel to and from the areas in need.

More information can be found online at projectembrace.org.