Utah nonprofit helps women discover self worth after crises

SALT LAKE CITY — Juliet Wendels remembers a time in her life when she didn’t have enough energy to walk around the house.

“My marriage. Things were getting really toxic and emotionally abusive. I became so weak,” Wendels explained.

According to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence (NCADV), “48.4 percent of women and 48.8 percent of men have experienced at least one psychologically aggressive behavior by an intimate partner.”

The NCADV reports that psychological abuse increases the trauma of physical and sexual abuse, and it can negatively impact a victim’s mental health.

Each October, the prevalence of domestic violence is spotlighted, along with groups that offer support to victims, which includes Women of Worth Utah.

“Once they’ve been through their crisis, and they are really working on trying to find themselves, and their self-esteem, that’s where we step in,” said Marie Jess, Women of Worth Utah’s Chief Operations Officer.

Women of Worth Utah is a free, 11-month empowerment group for women who’ve experienced traumatic life experiences, not just domestic violence.

During that time, they’re offered critical life skills and confidence tools through coaching and mentorship.

Women must first apply and go through an interview process to be accepted to the group.

Selected women must be out of the crisis and they must be willing to invest substantial time and effort in self-improvement.

“Seeing all these other women going through something similar or having gone through something similar was really eye-opening like I am where I need to be,” Wendels explained.

While Wendels’ life hasn’t been perfect since she graduated from Women of Worth Utah in 2018, she has figured out healthier ways to cope.

“I’ve learned to do things that are nurturing for myself…that are healing for me.”

For Wendels, that meant acting and singing again. She also opened herself up to love.

In addition, Wendels pays it forward by passing down the valuable lessons she learned from Women of Worth Utah to her daughter. She also has been a mentor to other women who’ve gone through the program after her.

Throughout the month of October, Women of Worth Utah will accept applications for next year.

Domestic violence victim resources (free, 24/7, confidential):