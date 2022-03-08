Utah nonprofit to fly to Poland to help Ukrainian refugees

SALT LAKE CITY — As conflict continues in Ukraine’s fight against Russia, some Utahns feel like they cannot just stand by and watch.

A small team with the non-profit organization August Mission will fly to eastern Europe on Tuesday to help out the million refugees fleeing Ukraine to find shelter in Poland.

“We don’t want to just throw more resources at the problem,” said Bruce Roberts, CEO and founder of August Mission. “Our teams really want to identify what are the specific needs of the people on the ground and try to resource and fill those needs.”

August Mission is dedicated toward helping refugees and displaced people find recovery and resettlement.

From sleeping bags to tents and cookware, survival gear and medicine is crucial at refugee camps. Families are fighting freezing temperatures in Poland while most Ukranian men and fathers stay behind to fight.

“If you can imagine at the border, you’re dealing with four, five times as many kids than adults coming over,” said Nick Fowler, director of operations.

Fowler hopes his team will join forces with other on-site organizations to figure out the needs of the refugees and then take it from there.

“We think as this conflict continues on, we’re going to see more and more refugees at the border. And that presents its own problems,” he said.

All supplies heading to Europe are provided by the outdoor gear company Teton Sports.

“Our founder believes that relationships are being fractured over there in the Ukraine area now,” said Heather Stone, president of Teton Sports. “He wants to help and we do, too.”

The store is taking the support a step further by pledging to match up to $40,000 of money raised by August Mission to help Ukrainian refugees. To donate, click here.