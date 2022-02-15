Utah nonprofits to receive $4 million to help those in recovery from substance abuse

SALT LAKE CITY — Seven Utah nonprofits will receive $4 million in state and federal grants over the next four years to provide physical health services as part of programs to help those in recovery from substance abuse disorders.

A first of its kind in the state, these Health, Exercise, and Addiction Recovery Program grants will fund exercise and fitness as well as meal planning, general wellness, and stress management education to those in recovery.

“Although grants have been awarded in the past to support recovery from substance use disorders, this opportunity is unique in focusing specifically on physical health and wellness with treatment,” said Utah Department of Human Services Substance Abuse Treatment Administrator Shanel Long.

“We selected organizations currently offering or hoping to include physical wellness services who could quickly engage and recruit those in recovery.”

Non-profits receiving these funds serve populations in Salt Lake, Utah, Ogden, Weber, and Summit Counties, without outreach to rural communities virtually.

Grants recipients will use the funds to expand the number of people they can serve as well as develop evidence-based physical health programs.

Funds for these grants comes from the State General Fund and the federal Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Block Grant.

Programs receiving the grants are Addict II Athlete, Fit to Recover, Flourish Salt Lake City, Papilion House, Recovering Addict, School of Addiction Recovery (known as SOAR), and Warrior Strength.

