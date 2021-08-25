Utah not currently on State Department list to receive Afghan refugees

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Governor Spencer Cox provided an update Wednesday morning on the status of possible refugees from Afghanistan relocating to Utah.

Last week Gov. Cox sent a letter to President Joe Biden offering Utah as a place to house people fleeing from the Taliban in Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of State is in the process of establishing ways for the resettlement of Afghani refugees in the United States, but Utah is not currently on their list of places being considered.

In a national address, President Biden said 6,400 Americans and Afghan allies were evacuated in a 12-hour span Tuesday.

If that changes in the future, the governor's office said the International Rescue Committee and Catholic Community Services will handle any resettlement of refugees in Utah.

Meanwhile, places like Arizona and Virginia are actively preparing to accept hundreds or thousands refugees.

Typically resettlement organizations say they have two weeks to prepare to welcome refugees. But, with the chaotic and rapid withdrawal in Afghanistan, they now estimate they will have a 24-hour heads up.