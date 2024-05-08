Utah not participating in summer program to help parents feed kids

SALT LAKE CITY — When students dive into summer vacation and school wraps up for the year, it can also mean stressful times for parents who have to find alternative ways to keep their kids fed.

This summer, almost 200,000 Utah children who qualify for free or reduced school meals won't be able to take part in the new, federally-funded "Summer EBT Program."

Neil Rickard is a child nutrition advocate with "Utahns Against Hunger" in Salt Lake City. The nonprofit advocates for programs to help feed children and pushed for the summer EBT program in Utah.

"It’s a federal program, but the states do have to kick in planning and a little bit of admin funds to to make the program function, and that’s the sticking point," Rickard explained.

This summer, the US Department of Agriculture reports 40 states and US Territories are planning to launch the new program. Utah is not on the list.

Rickard explained that the program would have given qualifying families a card to buy $120 worth of food over three months during the summer.

“Forty dollars a month doesn’t sound like a ton, but if you’re on the threshold of being food insecure it makes a real difference for your family and their finances," Rickard said.

The program is especially helpful for families in rural Utah who can't easily travel to locations where the federally-funded "Summer Food Service Program" is offered.

While the summer food service program provides free, nutritious meals to kids and teens under 18-years-old, it's only available at specific times and locations.

The demand for access to free food is only growing and it's something Mike Hall, a volunteer at the food pantry, sees firsthand.

"You would think with COVID being behind us, things would drop off some," he reflected. "It’s increasing."

Hall said as demand grows, it leads to longer wait times at the pantry and more difficulties getting food to families who need it.

"Certainly there’s concern with school getting out," he said.

Rickard said parents will have to get creative if they need help feeding their kids in the coming months.

He encouraged families to first and foremost apply for SNAP Benefits. Families can also reach out to "Utahns Against Hunger" to be connected with resources in the area.

But as the state handles hunger issues, Rickard encouraged struggling families to reach out to state lawmakers to explain the impact of food insecurity.