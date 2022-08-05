Utah Olympic park is going for the gold with new expansion

PARK CITY, Utah — Utah's Olympic Park is getting a major facelift as a new 25-acre expansion of their training facilities is moving full steam ahead.

This expansion will help Utah downhill skiers and snowboarders develop their skills, some of whom could be training for the next Olympics.

They have finished building and grading the runs that can be used for a variety of sports.

Lights, lifts, and snow blowers are being set up now with a completion date of this winter.

“We support youth all the way through their competition and training career,” said Utah Olympic Park manager Jamie Kimball.

“And this really now allows those athletes to do one spot from the time they start training all the way up to the Olympic level.”

Nicknamed by staff “The Chameleon,” this part of the park has been designed to make sure that if Utah get another Olympics—it's hoping for a return in 2030—it will be able to handle numerous different events and snow sports.

“We really feel this is going to be a community benefit along the Wasatch and regionally,” said Kimball.

The two-run part of the mountain is steep and breaks off from one top run to a second very slick second one that meets back up at the base.

A brand new detachable ski lift is ready to go as well, with helicopters coming in soon to place the pylons.

“I've been at the park for 15 years now we actually started this vision back almost in 2010,” Kimball said.

“We're projected to complete here in December and we're on track and headed in that direction.”

Team USA will then consolidate their training operations along with clubs in the area to take advantage of the new improvements.

That means athletes can go for the gold starting this winter and solidify the legacy of the 2002 games into the future.

"I fondly remember those times,” Kimball said. “I hope everyone else does as well.

"We are one of the few Olympic sites still in operation around the world. We have grown our participation, both public and athletics.”

