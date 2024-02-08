Utah organization helps reduce food waste at giant trade show

SALT LAKE CITY — Studies show about 60 million tons of food goes into the trash every year in America and one group in Utah is trying to make a small dent to reduce waste.

The nonprofit, called "Waste Less Solutions" diverts edible food from going to landfills by putting it in the hands of people in need through local food banks and pantries.

Thursday will be one of their biggest days of the year as truckloads of food will be sent from a natural foods trade show to hungry Utahns.

"KeHe Natural Foods Expo" is taking over the Salt Palace this week with over 700 vendors and a seemingly endless smorgasbord of healthy food products.

When the show's over and vendors pack up, samples from the event will be diverted through Waste Less Solutions. Organizers of the trade show initially reached out to their hosts to figure out the donation.

"We're going to have estimated 50,000 pounds of food to donate, we want your partnerships to make this happen," explained McKell Nelson, sustainable events coordinator at the Salt Palace Convention Center. "I was thrilled!"

Nelson immediately contacted Waste Less Solutions to get their help.

"That's exactly what we want to do is when there is that surplus food, pick it up and get it to people in need rather than having it wind up in the landfill," explained Dana Williamson, Founder and President of the nonprofit.

Williamson and about 75 volunteers will be ready to roll Thursday afternoon and pack up the food as quickly as possible.

While leftovers from the trade show will be a huge, one-time donation, Williamson explained food waste happens every day.

"At the end of the night a restaurant has food left over," she reflected."Grocery stores have expiration dates they need to get rid of food by, farmers, farmers markets, all of them have surplus food."

She encouraged all Utahns to do their part to reduce food waste in their own homes, saying a conscious and consistent effort will make the biggest difference.

"We all eat at least three times a day so something we can make a small difference in each meal can make a huge difference for the environment and for all the people in need," Williamson explained.

As for the food collected on Thursday, Williamson said it will be passed to Box Elder, community pantries, Park City Christian Center and the Utah Food Bank.