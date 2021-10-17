Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Utah, other states ask court to side with Texas in abortion lawsuit

items.[0].image.alt
Stephen Spillman/AP
Women's March ATX rally, Saturday, Oct., 2, 2021, at the Texas State Capitol in Austin, Texas. The march was a response to controversial legislation recently passed by Texas lawmakers which has banned most abortions in Texas. (AP Photo/Stephen Spillman)
Texas abortion
Posted at 9:02 AM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 11:02:01-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes has signed the state on to a "friend of the court" brief in support of Texas in a lawsuit over its controversial abortion law.

In the filing, the states avoid weighing in on the legality of Texas' extremely restrictive law, which prohibits abortions around six weeks of pregnancy. However, they challenge the federal government's intervention.

"The order below threatens to expose every State in the Union to suit by the federal government whenever the U.S. Attorney General deems a state law to violate some constitutional right of someone, somewhere," the filing stated.

Utah is among a number of states have have highly restrictive abortion laws in place. In 2020, the Utah State Legislature passed a bill banning elective abortions — but it only goes into effect if the landmark Roe v. Wade case that set abortion rights in the United States is overturned. The U.S. Supreme Court is set to take up a challenge this year and the Texas case might wind up before the nation's top court.

"The Attorney General has no authority to act as a roving reviser of state law, challenging as unconstitutional any rule with which he disagrees. Congress has repeatedly refused to grant him such authority; this Court should refuse to do so as well," the states' amicus filing said.

Read the amicus filing here:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere