Utah parents accuse high school lacrosse players of using racial slurs

HEBER CITY, Utah — An alleged incident of racism at a local high school athletic event is under investigation.

The incident stems from an altercation following the lacrosse match between Wasatch High School and Highland High School on Friday, May 7.

Parents from Highland High School sent Wasatch High a complaint alleging three Wasatch players used racial slurs.

“At the end of the game a fist fight happened. During the fight, three players yelled out, ‘get the n-words’ and went after one of the black players on the Highland team,” Lex Scott, founder of Black Lives Matter read from a civil rights complaint filed with her organization.

Parents of athletes at Highland High School declined to interview for this story.

Wasatch High School sent FOX13 this statement:

Wasatch High School and Wasatch County School District are working with the Utah High School Activities Association and Highland High School administration to investigate an incident between the two schools at a lacrosse game on Friday, May 7, 2021.

Wasatch County School District takes any allegation seriously. The District expects our student athletes and staff to act as role models for other students, and to uphold district policies against this sort of behavior. WCSD is supporting the investigation of the incident and will continue to work with the involved parties until a resolution is reached. The District will determine whether disciplinary action is warranted based on the outcome of the investigation.

The UHSAA confirmed they are aware of the alleged incident.

A spokesperson for the Salt Lake City School District said administration from both schools are communicating.