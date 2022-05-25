Utah parents explore homeschooling after deadly Texas school shooting

OGDEN, Utah — The deadly shooting at an elementary school in Texas has parents in Utah looking for ways other ways to educate their children.

Brittney Fox, her fiancé and three children live in Ogden.

Two of her sons, 10-year-old Dominic Goccia and 8-year-old Jayden Fox attended Shadow Valley Elementary School until this morning.

"I called the school and I said they won't be in for the rest of the school year and I also told my fiancé and made a Facebook post, I said I'm probably going keep them home for 2023, school year as well," said Fox.

FOX 13 Investigates: Here’s how much the gun lobby has given Utah’s congressmen

Fox made the decision to pull her kids out of school and home-school them moving forward.

Her decision comes after seeing 21 people, 19 of which were children, get shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

"There's so many different things that goes into this that makes it so ​unsafe...I'm not going just sit there and just wait for something to happen before something happens," said Fox.

Fox says the latest school shooting has led to some tough conversations with her two sons.

"You could sit there and you can talk [until] you're blue in the face and try to describe it in any way that they can understand but they're not going to fully grasp it," said Fox.

Read - Utah lawmaker proposes legislation to raise age to purchase firearms

Her son, Jayden, gave his thoughts about the latest tragedy coming out of Texas.

"They're just letting children die and teachers, I mean I don't feel safe," Jayden said.

It was a sentiment that Fox said was echoed by Dominic

"He even told me he's like mom, I just don't want to go, I don't feel safe, you know, almost like what's the point?" said Fox.

Read - Utah company creates app to keep schools safe

Now, she and her boys are hoping some changes will be made to prevent things like this from happening across the country and even here.

"I do hope that some schools actually do take safety precautions," said Goccia.

While Fox intends to home school her two boys, she told FOX 13 News she would like better safety plans, metal detectors and even armed guards at schools.