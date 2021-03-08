Utah parents to receive monthly income if stimulus bill passes

SALT LAKE CITY — Almost every parent in Utah will soon get a monthly check from the the IRS if the federal stimulus bill passes the U.S. House as is expected this week.

How much should a family expect? According to the bill itself, $300 for each child under the age of six and $250 for those 6-17.

That's monthly.

The stimulus bill authorizes the payments, officially considered tax credits, for one year; but Congressional Democrats and President Joe Biden say they intend to make them permanent.

Matthew Weinstein of Voice for Utah Children, an organization that raises awareness of the need's of youth in the state, is most excited at the impact on children in poverty.

"This legislation stands to cut child poverty in half," Weinstein said.

Voices for Utah Children's latest data shows more than 89,000 Utah children living at or below the poverty level.

Several websites, found HERE and HERE, have created calculators to figure out how much you might get from this benefit if it goes into effect.