Utah physical therapy clinic says loan helps them serve more children

MILLCREEK, Utah — As we wrap up Black History Month, US Small Business Administration officials highlight black entrepreneurship around the country and in Utah.

Officials report Black business ownership is growing at its fastest pace in the last three decades.

Muriel Lee is just one Black business owner in Utah whose physical therapy institute has served children each and every day for the last decade.

“So our business is physical therapy," she explained. "We work with children with special needs, we absolutely love creating miracles!”

Her job is rewarding as she sees the direct impact therapy has on the lives of children dealing with physical disabilities through her business, Intensive Physical Therapy Institute.

"We find what makes them tick, what makes them move, what motivates them and apply that with physical therapy techniques to help them gain their maximum function," she said.

Lee credits the longevity of her business to the current expansion and availability of loans through the SBA.

Born in England, Lee made her way to Utah when visiting the state for a missionary reunion. During her visit, she found a job at LDS Hospital as a physical therapist.

Many years later, friends and mentors encouraged her to start her clinic, getting a boost from the SBA.

"We started with a small business administration and we were able to raise some capital from them," Lee reflected. "We’re now looking for more capital and have been successful in getting some from the bank but we still have our application out. That money is going to help us expand.”

SBA officials are addressing long-standing gaps in access to capital for Black entrepreneurs by more than doubling loans to black-owned small businesses since 2020.

"It is difficult being a black-owned business," Lee stated. "But we have had tremendous support from our parents of the children that we work with, from the community.”

Lee has also played an active role in the Black community of Utah, involved with the Black Chamber of Commerce and mentoring other minority business owners over the years.

She's excited to see where her business goes in the future but even more thrilled to be able to change the lives of children each and every day.