Utah political leaders draw lines on taxpayer money for NHL, MLB stadiums

SALT LAKE CITY — A resolution has been introduced in the Utah State Legislature expressing support for a National Hockey League team moving into the state.

Senate Joint Resolution 12, sponsored by Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, expresses the legislature's support for Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith's latest venture. It's similar to a resolution introduced that supports a Major League Baseball team moving into the state.

But asked about who will pay for stadiums and arenas? Utah's political leaders have started to draw lines.

"I think we all have concerns about putting state funding towards a private stadium," House Speaker Mike Schultz, R-Hooper, told reporters on Friday.

Governor Spencer Cox has previously said he is not in favor of taxpayer money to build stadiums. However, there are other ways taxpayer money can be used to help finance such things. That's something Senate President J. Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said he would be open to exploring.

"There’s also other things we can do as they create economic activity we can help them, finance it and they can pay it back," he told reporters on Friday. "State financing might not be used, it might be a loan. I could’t be more excited. We’re talking Major League Baseball, major league hockey, I'm predicting the World Series in Utah!"

That enthusiasm is bipartisan. Senate Minority Leader Luz Escamilla, D-Salt Lake City, said she supported the MLB stadium in particular because it would be located in her district — across from the Utah State Fairpark. She said it would be a significant economic boost to the neighborhood.

The resolution will be voted on in the Utah State Senate on Monday.