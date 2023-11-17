Utah poll workers prepare for election day

SALT LAKE CITY — Election day is fast approaching and as Utahns prepare to cast their ballots in person, dedicated poll workers are ready to step up to the plate to help.

Just a few days before Thanksgiving, all a voter has to do is visit a polling location with a valid ID and proof of residency to cast their vote if they haven't already participated in early voting with a mail-in ballot.

You can also bring your filled-in mail-in ballot to any election drop box around the state.

Helping to keep election day running smoothly are dedicated poll workers.

Every election cycle, the Salt Lake County clerk conducts a class for poll workers, whether new or experienced.

“To review how to check in voters, process voters, so that they are prepared for election day and for early voting," explained Laura Jacobs, Salt Lake County In-Person Voting Manager. "So today we are going to be training all of our poll workers for election day.”

It's a long day for the poll workers, helping out from 5:30 a.m. until 10 p.m., but they say it's worth it to serve their community.

Stephen Cable has been donating his time and skills on election day for more than two decades.

Over the past few elections some poll workers across the country have been harassed and in some cases even dealt with death threats but Cable says the vast majority of Utah voters tend to respect the process and the poll workers.

“There’s always going to be those that are very vocal about how they see things," he reflected. "But that’s one of my skills, I’m great at talking people through the process and helping them to feel confident in the process.”

Election workers say the time and service poll workers gladly give is absolutely essential in making sure election day goes off without a hitch.

"We absolutely love and we appreciate all of our poll workers who come back year after year," Jacobs said. "It’s not easy work, we definitely ask a lot, election day is a very long day, and we’re very appreciative of all of our poll workers who come back year after year.”

While Utah's most populous county said they are mostly covered this year in terms of poll workers, Jacobs is already looking ahead to 2024.

She says with the presidential election, polls will be extremely busy and they're already looking for more people to help out.

If you'd like more information or want to become an election-day poll worker in Salt Lake County, click here.